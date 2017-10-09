The polls keep coming in tracking the race to elect Virginia’s next Governor. Trump supporters said they might stay home, but will they follow through?





FILE – In a Saturday, April 22, 2017 file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart, speaks during a Tea Party debate at Goochland High School in Goochland, Va. Stewart, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump who narrowly lost a bid to be Virginia’s GOP candidate for governor is now running for the U.S. Senate. Stewart announced his Senate candidacy Thursday, July 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

With about a month to go until election day, the race between Republican Ed Gillespie, and Democrat Ralph Northam, is nearing the end. And the results are terrible for Republicans. It’s not looking like a very close race, as Gillespie has yet to lead a poll since winning the primary. That’s important because it was after his primary loss that Trump backer Corey Stewart sought to split the party:

“There is one word you will never hear from me, and that’s ‘unity,’ ” Stewart told cheering supporters. “We’ve been backing down too long. We’ve been backing down too long in defense of our culture and our heritage and our culture.” “. . .This isn’t old-style politics anymore. I just can’t tell 155,000 folks to go ahead and vote for Ed despite the fact that he’s not a fighter.”

Without those 155,000 votes, the Democrat party will keep its hold on Virginia’s chief executive office. Which seems to be why the latest polls are Emerson showing Northam +5, Christopher Newport showing Northam +7, and Washington Post at Northam +13.

Gillespie has lost 16 of the last 18 polls, and tied the other two. He has not once led since Stewart’s speech. This would have been a close race if the Republican Party were united, but with the Trump wing of the party hiding in their safe spaces, the Democrats will win this one easily.