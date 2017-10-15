Hillary Clinton went abroad to try to criticize America, which is a classless, partisan thing to do, but this is the one thing she got nearly right.





Hillary Clinton addresses the Children’s Defense Fund’s Beat the Odds celebration at the Newseum in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

The one thing she got close to right was this that she said on Channel 4 (UK):

Look, we just elected someone who admitted sexual assault to the presidency.

It’s almost true. Change ‘admitted’ to ‘committed’ and yes, we elected him in 1992. Bill Clinton attacked Paula Jones. He was then re-elected in 1996 after being elected the first time. When under investigation, he lied about his sexual activity, and smeared Monica Lewinsky in the process.

To cover up for his crime, he committed perjury and obstruction of justice. He was acquitted of these crimes in the Senate for political reasons.

Back then, Democrats didn’t say things like “The women coming forward is the only way that that story will be told,” as she told Channel 4. No, Hillary Clinton is fine with rape, but only if a Democrat is the one who commits it.