In defending Apple’s recent pro-censorship activities in China, Tim Cook pledged to obey the law everywhere, including the United States.





FILE – In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook responds to a question during a news conference at IBM Watson headquarters, in New York. CEOs of major companies are taking stands about the results of the November 2016 U.S. election, a departure from the traditional model of not mixing politics with business that the major brands have long espoused. Cook is telling his employees to “keep moving forward.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Apple deliberately shut down Chinese users’ access to Virtual Private Network (VPN) software, which is used to bypass government censorship, and to let the anti-Communist resistance get access to the truth.

His weak response is that he and Apple follow the law everywhere they do business. Which is great, except that Apple has been constantly pushing to change American laws they don’t like. So let’s put it in stark terms: Tim Cook is now saying he will abide by the letter of every immigration law Donald Trump puts into effect.

It’s time to hold him to this. If he’s going to capitulate to Communist LGBT-imprisioning tyrants, then we’re going to hold him to following just American laws, as well.