Roy Moore’s team is already talking up the “only poll that matters is the one on Election Day.” Is he worried about the establishment sinking him?

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, talks to constituents before a Republican Senate candidate forum, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Pelham, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

WBRC in Birmingham conducted a poll of the Alabama Senate special election between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones. Some have said Moore, being outspoken on many issues, would endanger the seat. That’s usually code for the establishment sabotaging the anti-establishment candidate, such as when the DC circuit abandoned Ken Cuccinelli in Virginia.

The good news for Roy Moore is that he’s solidly ahead 51-40. Trump approval sits at 55-45 in the state, with 93% of Moore voters liking Trump, while only 13% of Jones voters approve of the President.

That’s a shocking number and suggests that the establishment isn’t really the problem, as much as the Trump endorsement of Luther Strange is continuing to cause problems for the state.

Regardless though it looks like Moore is a lock to win.