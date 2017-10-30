Live on Twitter, Donald Trump is responding to the Manafort charges. Take a read!

Here are the tweets themselves:

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

….Also, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

Defensive, much? Why not be glad the swamp is being drained, Mister President?