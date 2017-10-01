The Los Angeles Dog Trainer (officially known as the Los Angeles Times) reports:

Former football star O.J. Simpson was released from a Nevada prison early Sunday after serving nine years for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas. The onetime football legend whose 1995 murder trial in Los Angeles inspired years of debate over race and justice was paroled only minutes after he first became eligible for release, a Nevada prison official confirmed. Simpson left the Lovelock Correctional Center northeast of Reno at 12:08 a.m. in the company of an unidentified driver, said Brooke Keast, a spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Corrections. “He is out,” Keast said.

The article adds: “Speculation had swirled over when Simpson would be turned loose after the Nevada Parole Board granted him parole in July for serving a portion of his 33-year sentence and getting credit for good behavior and taking classes in prison.” Gee, that’s great. I hope those classes included a seminar on how not to murder people.

This story means more to us old people who lived through the craziness that was the O.J. Simpson saga in 1994 and 1995. Many words have been written about it. I have written some of those words, including a seven-part series I wrote in 2006 with some inside information.

Today, I think the only appropriate response to this is to give you this video of Norm MacDonald jokes about Simpson from SNL’s Weekend Update.