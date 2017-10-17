Meaning, most likely, he just doesn’t want to talk to the media.

Jesus Campos, Vegas security guard shot before rampage, appears to have vanished The story seemed straightforward: The unarmed security guard approached Stephen Paddock’s room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, distracting the gunman and potentially saving lives. With a gunshot wound to his leg, he helped point officers to the gunman’s location and stayed behind to evacuate hotel guests. He was hailed a hero by many, even as the story changed. Twice. Now, the man that many want to honor and who can help bring clarity about the timeline of the shooting has vanished from the public eye, less than two weeks since the Oct. 1 massacre, which left 58 people dead and more than 500 others injured. David Hickey, president of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America union, said it had been four days since he last saw Jesus Campos. “We have had no contact with him…. Clearly, somebody knows where he is,” he said.

Cue the conspiracy theorists! If you keep reading, though, you’ll see that the fella was about to start a big round of media interviews. He probably decided against it and decided to go incommunicado.

There has been a lot of talk about the changes in the timeline. I think that’s easily explained by a sheriff who was eager to get information to reporters — probably so eager that he didn’t double-check all the information he was providing. A hotel report’s stated time for Campos’s shooting was taken as gospel, instead of checking more accurate video or audio. Other incomplete or inaccurate facts were repeated without careful examination.

The shooting is perplexing, because police have still identified no motive. But too many are rushing to fill the gap with conspiracy theories. I say: settle down and let things shake out.