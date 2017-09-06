Oh, how quickly politicians’ tunes change.

As was reported earlier today, President Trump met with congressional leadership from both parties and sided with Democrats in a deal to extend the debt limit only three months rather than into 2018. The extension into 2018 was what Republicans are hoping to get in order to avoid a fiscal cliff scenario during budget talks.

House and Senate Minority Leaders, Nancy Pelosi (D – CA) and Chuck Schumer (D – NY), played politics with the relief bill for areas devastated by Hurrican Harvey and put said they would support the bill if a three-month debt limit increase was added. Essentially, giving Democrats further leverage at the end of the year during budget talks and all but guaranteeing a looming fiscal cliff scenario.

Not passing a clean continuing resolution, however, was something both Schumer and Pelosi were adamantly against only a few short years ago, with Pelosi tweeting we “shouldn’t play games” with the debt ceiling.

I support “McConnell Rule” as part of a fiscal cliff agreement because we shouldn’t play games with the debt ceiling. http://t.co/ZgOtzV76 — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) December 5, 2012

Well, that’s awkward. And again in 2014, Pelosi argued a clean CR is constitutionally required.

A clean debt ceiling bill is consistent with our Constitution and will ensure that the full faith and credit of the U.S. is not in doubt. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 11, 2014

Oops. Guess it’s not so much when one has political games to play.

Schumer made sure to raise the specter of the last time a clean CR played out as one bad news cycle after another in 2014.

We’ll pass a clean debt ceiling increase because the GOP leadership won’t follow Ted Cruz over the cliff again. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 26, 2014

Of course, intelligent people aren’t surprised when either side backtracks on a principle they previously announced they had. Republicans better buckle up. Pres. Trump clearly will throw Republicans over simply to get whatever end he has decided on is best in his head.