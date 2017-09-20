A day after Pres. Donald Trump gave his “America First” speech at the United Nations, British Prime Minister Theresa May threatened to withhold 30 percent of the funds the country contributes to funding the international body if reforms aren’t made.

May said the gap between the U.N.’s nobility of purpose and its effectiveness needs to get smaller. The new U.N. secretary general, Antonio Guterres, promised to begin reforming the institution in order to do just that.



Pres. Trump also threatened to withdraw considerable funding from the United States to the U.N. if member countries didn’t honor their obligations in return.

With the two largest financial contributors to the U.N. threatening to withhold funds, one can only hope the world organization will follow through on the reforms Secretary General Guterres has promised.

Many, myself included, would like to see the U.N. dissolved.

The chronic issue of countries with abhorrent human rights records sitting on the Human Rights Council, the constant sanctioning of Israel while ignoring the true bad actors, as well as the seedy underbelly of immune diplomats engaging in sex slavery and drug trafficking make the effort hardly seem worth it.

The U.S. and Britain have no choice but to follow through on these threats. The U.N. and member countries need to get their act together or be disbanded once and for all.