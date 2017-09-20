In 2017, when much of the Western world has had electricity for almost a century, it is hard to imagine an entire population of 3.5 million suddenly out of power.

As Hurricane Maria, a category 4 storm with winds hitting 150 mph, ravages the Caribbean, the U.S. territory island of Puerto Rico is reportedly completely without power, according to officials.

#PuertoRico officials say it appears as though 100% of the island is without power. The grid is totally offline. #HurricaneMaria pic.twitter.com/j77L8UZLPW — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) September 20, 2017

Being thrown into an existence without electricity often exposes just how reliant our lives have become on utilities and devices Mother Nature can wipe out without care or recourse.

"The Puerto Rico and the San Juan that we knew yesterday is no longer there," San Juan's mayor tells @GadiNBC as she fights back tears. pic.twitter.com/M4yL7hHWe5 — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) September 20, 2017

Puerto Rico had barely two weeks to start assessing the damage of Hurricane Irma, let alone begin to recover, before Maria struck.

Red Cross shelters across the island are taking in residents, many of whom have never sought shelter during a storm before.

Maria is the strongest hurricane to hit the island since 1932.

WATCH: Floodwaters rush through streets of Guyama, Puerto Rico as Hurricane Maria strikes the island (via Cruz Rodriguez Keila) pic.twitter.com/apJvSRibDV — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 20, 2017

Our prayers and hearts go out to all those affected during this hurricane season.