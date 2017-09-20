(AP Photos/Carlos Giusti)

In 2017, when much of the Western world has had electricity for almost a century, it is hard to imagine an entire population of 3.5 million suddenly out of power.

As Hurricane Maria, a category 4 storm with winds hitting 150 mph, ravages the Caribbean, the U.S. territory island of Puerto Rico is reportedly completely without power, according to officials.
Being thrown into an existence without electricity often exposes just how reliant our lives have become on utilities and devices Mother Nature can wipe out without care or recourse.

Puerto Rico had barely two weeks to start assessing the damage of Hurricane Irma, let alone begin to recover, before Maria struck.

Red Cross shelters across the island are taking in residents, many of whom have never sought shelter during a storm before.

Maria is the strongest hurricane to hit the island since 1932.

Our prayers and hearts go out to all those affected during this hurricane season.

