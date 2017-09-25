The latest Republican attempt to overhaul American health care died on Monday with Sen. Susan Collins (R – ME) announcing she would vote “no” on the bill coined Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson.

JUST IN: Collins comes out against ObamaCare repeal bill, effectively killing it https://t.co/qth5PGfMvp pic.twitter.com/UusEW6S8hg — The Hill (@thehill) September 25, 2017

Shortly after, President Trump tweeted about the NFL three times in quick succession. That kind of tells us everything we need to know about Trump and getting his policy agenda passed.