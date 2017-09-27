Tim Allen was on fellow comedian, Norm MacDonald’s, YouTube show Norm MacDonald Live and touched on the unceremonious cancellation of the hit show.

The veteran TV dad and conservative funny man said first he felt the “whole thing was handled badly.” And said while he would be fin because he’s a star and has made a lot of money, he felt bad the other 109 people who worked on the show were unexpectedly out of a job.

Of being a conservative character in today’s political climate, Allen told MacDonald he thinks there is nothing more dangerous to the Left and Hollywood (but I repeat myself) than a likable conservative character being on television.

Watch:



Many conservatives were stunned and outraged when the popular show was canceled earlier this year.

Of the show and his character, Mike Baxter, Allen said:

“I always wanted Last Man Standing to be like Archie Bunker. Archie Bunker pushed boundaries. Carroll O’Connor was not that guy at all. I’m a version of that guy, but… I said there’s nothing more dangerous to me, especially in this climate, than a funny, likable conservative. That was the most dangerous thing… I think there’s nothing more dangerous right now than a likable conservative character.”

You can watch Norm MacDonald’s entire interview with Tim Allen below.