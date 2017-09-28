Rep. Steve Scalise (R – La.) returned to the U.S. Capitol on Thursday and spoke on the floor of the House to resounding applause.

Scalise spoke about God’s hand in his life and recovery and the power of prayer. He thanked the U.S. Capitol Police for protecting him and saving his life the morning of June 14 when a gunman opened fire.

Scalise went on to thank the doctors who put him back together and his wife for getting their family through a difficult time.

Watch Scalise’s full address to the House below.