At the time of this posting, over 44, 000 people have RSVP’d, and another 33, 000 have responded as interested in going, to an event marking the one-year anniversary since Donald Trump became President-elect in Boston.

And how one might wonder, are such a large number of people going to commiserate — er, commemorate — the day? By yelling at the sky.

Pretty sure we’ve seen this before…

Now, I’m not one to judge how other people cope with traumatic events, but of the harmless responses, I suppose this is nothing if not amusing.

Mostly, it seems to mark an attitude from some who still cannot accept the results of the 2016 election. Or, perhaps there are some who accept the results but still feel frustrated Donald Trump is the President of the United States. To those people, I and many at RedState can certainly empathize.

But when has a result of an election not been frustrating in some way to those who didn’t vote for the victor? The difference is now a certain segment feels it’s appropriate to wallow for a full year over a night and a result that personally impacted their life in no way except how they’ve allowed it to.

This event is futile and silly, but harmless. Enjoy screaming at the sky. Aliens might pick up the sound in a few hundred years, long after the super-volcano lays waste to much of the country and SMOD takes care of the rest.