Missouri state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal speaks on the Senate floor Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2014, in Jefferson City, Mo. Chappelle-Nadal, a Democrat who was among the those tear gassed by police while protesting with her constituents in Ferguson, Mo., spoke passionately about being involved in protests after a white police officer fatally shot an unarmed black 18-year-old man. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Missouri State Senator Maria Chapelle-Nadal (D – University City) was roundly (and rightly) condemned last month for her Facebook post hoping that President Trump would be assassinated. Immediately, there were calls for her to resign — not just by Republicans, but also by prominent Democrats, like U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, U.S. Representative William Lacy Clay, and the Missouri Democratic Chair.

Though she removed the comment and subsequently apologized, Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Parson called for a special session of the Missouri Senate to vote to expel her. A week ago, he had this to say:

“It’s been overwhelming for my office and I just believe the will of the people is that she doesn’t deserve to sit in the Missouri Senate,” Parson said. Parson adds the majority of senators have told him something has to be done. A vote for her expulsion would need three-fourths of the senate calling for it. Then two-thirds of the senators would need to vote her out.

Today, the Missouri Senate approved a resolution to censure her, rather than expel her. Though many Republicans continued to call for her expulsion, it became clear that they did not have the votes to expel her, even with a 25-9 Republican majority.

Sen. Denny Hoskins, a Warrensburg Republican, said he still supports expulsion and publicly asked Chappelle-Nadal to resign. “We as elected officials have a higher standard that we must set for ourselves,” he said. “Mistakes are made, but actions do have consequences.” Chappelle-Nadal said Wednesday that she has no intention of resigning because her constituents don’t want her to step down.

The final vote to censure her was 28-2. The only two to vote against the censure were senators Kiki Curls (D-Kansas City) and Jamilah Nasheed (D-St. Louis).