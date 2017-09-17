It goes without saying that police chases are (typically) serious business. And with tensions as high as they’ve been in the St. Louis area following Friday’s announcement of the Jason Stockley verdict, this isn’t at all to make light of that situation.

That said, the St. Charles County Police social media folks treated us all to one of the funniest accounts of a police chase I’ve ever seen. So, if you’d like to take a break from the angst and outrage, and enjoy some #SundayFunDay, take a gander at this play-by-play of last night’s chase. The police account updates the initial status in the comments, and some of the responses are priceless, as well.