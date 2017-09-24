Since Donald Trump brought up the NFL “take a knee” controversy in his Friday night speech in Alabama, many have weighed in with their thoughts on the issue, including several of my fellow writers here at RedState. There are a variety of takes (though I’m sure this comes as a surprise to those who assume everyone who writes for RedState is of the same mind on all things.) A sampling of the varying views can be found here, here, here, here, and here.

As a huge sports fan — football, in particular — I must admit it’s gotten under my skin. Waking this morning to see all the coverage, I vented my spleen a bit on Twitter. Though perhaps not as eloquently as I’d like to have expressed it, here is my own take on the matter:

Some Sunday morning rambling…. 1/

I don't like Trump's comments about the NFL 2/

Just as I didn't like it when Obama said that the police "acted stupidly." 3/

I don't like the President of the United States injecting himself into such situations unnecessarily. 4/

I'd prefer he focus on stuff like our foreign policy issues & working to get his legislative agenda enacted. Presidential stuff. 5/

I think it's really poor form for the POTUS to tell citizens to sit down and shut up or suggest they should be fired if they don't. 6/

It's antithetical to the First Amendment and it's demeaning to the office & to the principles which make our country great. 7/

I wasn't a fan of Kaepernik (and others) taking a knee during the Anthem; I thought it misguided & counterproductive. 8/

As I do most actions which tend to polarize rather than unify. 9/

Said this yesterday, but bears repeating – I really dislike the "politics as team sports" mentality. 10/

I LOATHE team sports being turned into a political arena. 11/

I love politics (or used to anyway) and I LOVE sports, but I do NOT love them combined. 12/

I want to be able to enjoy watching my Cardinals or Tigers or Packers or Blues and NOT worry about the political implications. 13/

And Trump's comments just made that exponentially less doable. For what? Some juice from his base?

14/

I. GET. IT. Though I didn't believe he would win, I DO understand "how/why we got Trump." 15/

And even though I don't like the guy, I understand why many people do. I even agree with some of the reasons. 16/

But that doesn't immunize Trump from criticism for being a horse's ass. And that's what he's been. 17/

So, sorry, I'm not going to sing his praises on this just because I don't dig the whole #takeaknee thing. 18/

I rejected the whole "binary choice" theme during the election, and I reject it now. 19/

So, today, I'm going to watch my teams and my FF players and try like hell to enjoy the games. 20/

And I'm going to pray that EVERYONE stop politicizing EVERY. STINKING. THING. in life. 21/

And try to remember how to find joy and laughter in life and just…be decent to one another. 22/

Tired of the angst over everything. Just want to enjoy some damn pigskin and nachos. 23/

Is that so much to ask?