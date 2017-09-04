FILE - In this March 21, 2016 file photo,New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks at a new conference in New York. Escalating a political fight over global warming, House Science Committee Chairman Rep. Lamar Smith, R-Texas, issued subpoenas Wednesday, July 13, 2016, to Schneiderman and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, seeking records about their investigation into whether Exxon Mobil misled investors about global warming. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s eyes bug as he is goosed by an illegal immigrant while threatening to sue the Trump administration over DACA. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Dear heaven, pompous preening douchenozzle and erstwhile New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is at it again:

“President Trump’s decision to end the DACA program would be cruel, gratuitous, and devastating to tens of thousands of New Yorkers—and I will sue to protect them. Dreamers are Americans in every way. Yadda, yadda, yadda, yadda, yaddda.”

Anybody can sue anybody for just about anything. And in a sane and rational world, the idea that a state attorney general would sue to demand that the United States government ignore black letter law would be so preposterous that it would be relegated to a Monty Python skit. But this is not a sane and rational world. It is a world in which a president illegally allowed some 800,000 illegal aliens to act as though they were legal residents or citizens. It is a world in which the federal judiciary has become so corrupt and politicized that it no longer even pretends to rule on the law as passed by the Congress, it simply makes up the law it wishes had been passed.
Schneiderman, in particular, is an odious dung beetle among state attorneys general and he is using this to raise his profile to run for a higher office. That he does violence to the law is of no consideration to him at all.