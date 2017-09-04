If the smug progressive/socialist damn-but-I-do-love-me-some-science neo-gnostic religious cult had a Pope it would probably be Neil Degrasse Tyson–mostly because Bill Nye gives off that really creepy Jerry Sandusky/Chester the Molester vibe that even the left can’t deal with right now. This self-absorbed pop-science impressario and serial fabulist* has created a lucrative career never misses a chance to expound upon his view of science to the detriment of culture and religion–two areas about which he knows damned little.

As Hurricane Harvey was preparing to make landfall, Tyson sent out this missive:

Hmm. Don’t see much denial of @NOAA climate scientists who have predicted Hurricane Harvey’s devastating path into Texas. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 25, 2017

What this tweet does, of course, is totally misrepresent how hurricane prediction works. But, being the charitable person that I am, I’ll give Captain Derp the opportunity to truly impress me. Which of these course predictions for Irma should I be concerned about

Great graphic showing the models shifting and how everyone needs to be ready. Purple is the most recent. Thanks to @splillo #Irma #hurricane pic.twitter.com/RxKnSfmu3n — Track Hurricane Irma (@Track_Irma) September 3, 2017

or better yet, tell me why there is more than one option given the omniscience of scientists.

