This is pretty unusual.

Tomorrow the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a confirmation hearing for four Trump judicial nominees and for the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights.

Panel I

Amy Coney Barrett to be United States Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit

Joan Louise Larsen to be United States Circuit Judge for the Sixth Circuit Panel II

Eric S. Dreiband to be Assistant Attorney General, Civil Rights Division

William L. Campbell, Jr. to be United States District Judge for the Middle District of Tennessee

Thomas Lee Robinson Parker to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Tennessee

Why is this unusual?

Amy Barrett is one of the federal judges Trump named during the campaign as someone he would consider for a seat on the Supreme Court. That alone, one would think, would have rated more time to rough her up.

Larsen was appointed to Michigan’s Supreme Court by Rick Snyder and she clerked for both David Santelle and Antonin Scalia. She won’t change the nature of the 6th Circuit, which is still dominated by Reagan appointees, but she will solidify its character as she is only 48.

Dreiband, for sure, rated a hearing to himself. The left was apoplectic when he was first nominated back in June.

One wonders if the logjam didn’t break because the reality is sinking in that the Russia investigation is going nowhere and neither is Donald Trump.