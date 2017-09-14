Yesterday, the Congress sent to the White House a joint resolution condemning the violence in Charlottesville, VA, and expressing sympathy for the families of the two VA state troopers who died while monitoring events and the one leftist protester who was murdered by an automobile driven into a crowd.

The Washington Post reports the resolution this way

The legislation, which passed by unanimous consent in the Senate on Monday and in the House on Tuesday, will be presented to Trump for his signature in an effort by lawmakers to secure a more forceful denunciation of racist extremism from the president.

…

The resolution calls on Trump to “speak out against hate groups that espouse racism, extremism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, and White supremacy” and also “use all resources available to the President and the President’s Cabinet to address the growing prevalence of those hate groups in the United States.” It also calls on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to “investigate thoroughly all acts of violence, intimidation, and domestic terrorism by White supremacists, White nationalists, neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan, and associated groups” and to “improve the reporting of hate crimes” to the FBI.

One minor problem, that is not what the resolution actually says…not even close.

S.J.Res. 49: A joint resolution condemning the violence and domestic terrorist attack that took place during events between August 11 …

… and August 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Virginia, recognizing the first responders who lost their lives while monitoring the events, offering deepest condolences to the families and friends of those individuals who were killed and deepest sympathies and support to those individuals who were injured by the violence, expressing support for the Charlottesville community, rejecting White nationalists, White supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and other hate groups, and urging the President and the President’s Cabinet to use all available resources to address the threats posed by those groups.

Tonight, the president signed the statement.

I’m sure we have not heard the last of it

W.H. out with statement on Trump's Charlottesville resolution signing. Makes no mention of white nationalists, Nazis. pic.twitter.com/jLVJgMn5qw — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 15, 2017