Police officers secure a road in Sunbury-on-Thames, southwest London, as part of the investigation into Friday’s Parsons Green bombing, Saturday Sept, 16, 2017. British police made what they called a “significant” arrest Saturday in southern England, and searched a property in Sunbury-on-Thames as the manhunt for suspects continues following the partially exploded bomb attack on the London subway. ( Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

In the aftermath of Friday’s bombing of the London subway system, one of the suspects has been identified.

Two terror suspects arrested in connection with the Parsons Green tube bombing were fostered by the same British couple, it has been claimed. The two young men, aged 18 and 21, were both arrested under the Terrorism Act following Friday’s blast at the Underground station in west London. The 18-year-old, who has not been named but is believed to be an Iraqi orphan, is suspected of planting the device on a tube train. The older man, named last night as Yahyah Farroukh, is a Syrian refugee who worked as a nightclub promoter.

The “orphan” has been in Britain for three years.

As I posted yesterday, there is a direct relationship between the length of time it takes law enforcement to publicly identify or even describe a suspect in what may be a terror attack and the chances that the suspect is Muslim, particularly a Muslim of Arab origins. In the case of the Parsons Green bombing, the police never released a verbal description of the suspect they were seeking or the CCTV footage.

What makes this particular situation such a metaphor for the Islamic terror problem Britain seems unwilling to deal with is that these two terrorists were not living in some squalid Little Baghdad. They were living in a very comfortable home (in one report valued at £440,000, or nearly $600,000) owned by Ronald and Penelope Jones (respectively 88 and 71 years old) who have received honors from Queen Elizabeth for their service as foster parents–lately acting as a way station for Muslim refugees.

If young men accepted in a privileged and comfortable environment are so easily radicalized, what are the odds of it happening in predominantly Muslim areas where gang rape seems to be a sport.