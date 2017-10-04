Image by Gage Skidmore, https://www.flickr.com/photos/gageskidmore/, via Flickr Creative Commons

It is great to see that people on different sides of major social issues like infanticide and treating women as annoying sex toys feminism can come together to defend the Second Amendment.

Gloria Steinem: 'I want men who buy a gun to be treated like women who seek an abortion' https://t.co/Pi9ExP3Cm6 — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) October 3, 2017

I completely agree. People who want guns should not have a waiting period or a background check or even parental approval. The state should not be able to regulate where they get the gun. They should be able to get any kind of gun they want whenever they want it. And there should be government subsidies available to buy guns. I won’t go so far as to advocate that you be allowed to kill one person with every purchase of a firearm, but I’m sure Steinem would not overly object to that.

And here for all these years I thought Gloria Steinem was just a reprehensible harpy.