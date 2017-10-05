Image by Gage Skidmore https://www.flickr.com/photos/gageskidmore/ via Flickr Creative Commons

Via the Nashville Tennessean:

U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is entering the 2018 U.S. Senate race to replace retiring Sen. Bob Corker, ending a week’s worth of speculation and immediately catapulting her to front-runner status as others consider launching their own bids.

I think it is safe to say that this race is Blackburn’s to lose. Having said that, while she might not bring the slimy and oleaginous quality of a Bob Corker to the Senate, I’m not sure she brings much more in the way of spine. She claims to be pro-life–and she might be–but her performance during the 2015 fiasco where the GOP tried to pass a 20-week abortion ban indicates she is one of the professional pro-lifers who is more than willing to raise money off the cause but finds reasons to not get involved in the heavy lifting of stopping that abhorrent practice.