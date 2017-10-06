Last week, for reasons I don’t completely understand, this silly bullsh** became a widely talked about story:

Jared Kushner, President Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, is registered to vote in New York State as a woman, state records show. The New Jersey native first registered to vote in the Empire State in November 2009 as a female, records first discovered by the liberal-leaning American Bridge group.

I understand people being jealous of the rich kid who married the hot daughter of a very rich guy, but there should be a reasonable limit to this kind of egregious pettiness. But no. If you search Google for “jared kushner registered vote woman” you get about 620,000 hits.

Seriously, if Jared Kushner was registered to vote as a woman, what would be your best guess as to why it happened? Mine would be “clerical error” not that Jared Kushner was running around registering to vote as a woman. YMMV.

Well, we can safely put this into the category of “things we no longer have to stay up at night thinking about:” Elections board: Our error Kushner listed as female.

The New York State Board of Elections acknowledged in a news report published Thursday that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, registered to vote as a male despite being listed as a woman previously. Board of Elections executive director Michael Ryan confirmed to The New York Daily News that the board made the error, not Kushner.