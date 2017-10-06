Last night, President Trump had dinner with the nation’s “senior military leaders”–wish I could tell you who all was there but I can’t find a list–and their spouses.
At the conclusion the group posed for a photo, then Trumpianism set in:
White House reporters were summoned suddenly Thursday evening and told the president had decided he wanted the press to document a dinner he was holding with the military leaders and their wives.
Reporters were led hastily to the grand State Dining Room, where they walked into a scene of the president, his highest-ranking military aides and their wives posing for a group photo. The cameras clicked and they smiled. A joke was made about someone’s face being tired. Live classical music played.
Then, Trump gestured to the reporters in the room.
TRUMP: "Maybe it's the calm before the storm."
…
REPORTER: "What storm Mr. President?"
TRUMP: "You'll find out." (via Satellite News) pic.twitter.com/bWMzGrDPNa
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 5, 2017
And from there we are off to the races
President Trump sounds ominous warning at military dinner: “This may be the calm before the storm.” pic.twitter.com/zsotCGXfFY
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) October 6, 2017
Pres Trump told press pool "it's the calm before the storm." Asked what storm, "you'll find out," he said mysteriously. pic.twitter.com/7s8yAQASvN
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 5, 2017
White House briefing will be at 2:30pm today. Get ready for the "calm before the storm" question, asked 12 different ways…
— David Martosko (@dmartosko) October 6, 2017
I suspect this is correct:
.@jonathanvswan on Trump's 'calm before the storm' comment: "I think there's a high degree of probability that he's trolling everyone." pic.twitter.com/PTr7Vh0YXB
— Axios (@axios) October 6, 2017
Trump obviously enjoys winding the media up and he obviously enjoys being a the center of attention. This statement does both things. I really hope the press has better things to do than beclown themselves running after this but I doubt it.
