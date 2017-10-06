President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, center, poses for a group photo with Senior Military leaders and spouses in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Trump was hosting the dinner for the group this evening. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Last night, President Trump had dinner with the nation’s “senior military leaders”–wish I could tell you who all was there but I can’t find a list–and their spouses.

At the conclusion the group posed for a photo, then Trumpianism set in:

White House reporters were summoned suddenly Thursday evening and told the president had decided he wanted the press to document a dinner he was holding with the military leaders and their wives.

Reporters were led hastily to the grand State Dining Room, where they walked into a scene of the president, his highest-ranking military aides and their wives posing for a group photo. The cameras clicked and they smiled. A joke was made about someone’s face being tired. Live classical music played.

Then, Trump gestured to the reporters in the room.

And from there we are off to the races

I suspect this is correct:

Trump obviously enjoys winding the media up and he obviously enjoys being a the center of attention. This statement does both things. I really hope the press has better things to do than beclown themselves running after this but I doubt it.

