Apparently, some number of psychologists and psychiatrists decided that they needed to violate their professional canon of ethics and march to promote their opinion that Donald Trump is mentally unfit to be president. Well, whatever.

As it turned out, they really should have hopped that economy flight for London. This is from Hillary Clinton’s interview on Britain’s Channel Four last week. If you had any doubt that we dodged the bullet on November 8, just listen to it. This, however, is the most amazing part

He admits to knowing sexual predator Harvey Weinstein but denies having ever heard rumors that about his activities. The interviewer clearly doesn’t believe her…and with good reason… but Hillary continues to hang tough. And then she unleashes this:

“Look, we just elected someone who admitted sexual assault to the presidency. So there’s a lot of other issues that are swirling around these kinds of behaviors that need to be addressed. I think it’s important that we stay focused, and shine a bright spotlight and try to get people to understand how damaging this is.”

Holy Hell, what does she think this is? 1992, or something?

Equally amazing, the interviewer allows her to move on to declaring Trump’s entire administration to be a bunch of racists without ever asking her how if feels to be married to a serial sexual predator? She wasn’t asked about why Bill Clinton ditched his Secret Service detail to ride on the infamous private plane, the “Lolita Express,” operated by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein–another Clinton family friend.

The last person in the world who can find fault with Donald Trump’s behavior toward women is the woman who led the effort to intimidate and discredit the women who complained about her husband’s behavior.