In this image provided by the U.S. Army, a carry team of soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), carry the transfer case during a casualty return for Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, of Lyons, Ga., at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Oct. 5, 2017. U.S. and Niger forces were leaving a meeting with tribal leaders when they were ambushed on Oct. 4 and Wright and three other soldiers were killed. There were about a dozen U.S. troops and a company of Niger forces, for a total of about 40 service members in the joint mission. (Pfc. Lane Hiser/U.S. Army via AP)

Since people who should know better have been holding Florida Representative and notorious assclown Frederica Wilson up as an example of moral rectitude in a Trump-maddened world, I’ll lead off with her.

“The circumstances are similar,” Wilson said. She said in Niger, the four soldiers providing counterterrorism training “didn’t have appropriate weapons where they were. They were told by intelligence there was no threat. They had trucks that were not armored trucks. They were particularly not protected. Just like in Benghazi, they were given the impression that everything was fine.”

But she is not alone. Not by a long shot.

Also, where are all the Benghazi obsessives now that we have lost for special forces troops in Niger? Anyone? Hearings? Any interest at all? — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 18, 2017

If Niger happened under President Hillary Clinton it would be Benghazi. — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) October 18, 2017

What follows is almost 100% wrong but it has the virtue of being the storyline the left is going with, so enjoy.