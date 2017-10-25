The apparently corrupt sale of rights to mine US uranium to a Russian oligarch with ties to Putin by noted anti-Russian Hillary Clinton has been in the news in the last week. It started with an series if stories in The Hill, of all places, and yesterday Trey Gowdy and Devin Nunes teamed up to launch a Congressional probe. Minutes ago, Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley got in on the act:

Whoever in DOJ is capable w authority to appoint a special counsel shld do so to investigate Uranium One "whoever" means if u aren't recused — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 25, 2017

The “recused” dig is aimed at Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein who appointed Robert Mueller special counsel and who was US Attorney for Maryland when Justice made the decision to limit the investigation and keep the indictments and charges very, very low key.