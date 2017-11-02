A police officer stands guard as Simon Rubin, 25, arranges flowers at a makeshift memorial to remember the victims of the recent truck attack near the crime scene on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in New York. A man in a rental truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along the busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, killing at least eight people and seriously injuring others in what the mayor called “a particularly cowardly act of terror.” (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

On Tuesday, even as the bodies in New York City were being sorted out, NBC ran this story: Muslim Americans Again Brace for Backlash After New York Attack.

Umer Ahmad, a 43-year-old Muslim-American physician from New Jersey, was in his Trenton office when he heard that a rented pickup truck had deliberately driven down a bike path in Lower Manhattan, killing eight people and injuring about a dozen more. In the wake of Tuesday’s attack, some Muslim Americans and community leaders expressed concerns over how their religion would be perceived and whether Muslims would become targets of violence. “There has been a history of, sort of, blowback, and that’s obviously going to be something that people think about,” said Ali Najmi, a board member of the Muslim Democratic Club of New York. “But the primary concern is, usually, and is now, how we can best lend ourselves in this time of crisis.”

Ahmad, the physician, said he worried about backlash every time an attack like Tuesday’s happens. But “I feel I’m more worried about what the response from political leadership would be,” he said.

Translation: 8 innocent people murdered by an Islamist in ANOTHER jihadist attack, but their concern is backlash instead of condemning it. https://t.co/SsH7MUNL0c — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) November 1, 2017

Whoa. Let’s stop there for just a moment. Actually, the people interviewed in the article don’t shift blame.The story is the brain child of the reporter and their editor.

There is no "anti-Muslim backlash" in America. Never has been. Muslims here should show a little gratitude for that rather than lecturing us — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 1, 2017

Rarely do whole communities have to worry about backlash after a mass shooting or attack, some do. https://t.co/NxrvSjU830 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) November 2, 2017

Sometimes I think shari’a law is a damned good idea. I’d be willing to entertain the idea if we could stone, whip, and behead Linda Sasour while chanting religious slogans.

As someone has noticed, this follows a standard playbook

What s notable here is that the timeline has been compressed.

NBC News Writes First Muslim ‘Backlash’ Story 6 Hours After New York Terror Attack https://t.co/IKmntp6iP5 pic.twitter.com/sWk9pinI7B — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 1, 2017

But let’s be serious. There has not been any kind of “backlash” against Muslims over any of the outrages Islamists have inflicted on this nation. From the massacre of CIA employees at Langley and the first World Trade Center bombing in 1993, through 9/11, and on to Fort Hood, Chattanooga, Garland, and Orlando, this nation has not retaliated against Muslims. Even Muslim imams who preach violence are left unmolested. Any fear of backlash lies either in victimology to divert attention from a very real problem that Islam has existing as a minority religion in any society or the imaginings of woke journalists.