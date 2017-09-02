John Kelly's Boot Is in the Back of the Next Trump Loyalist - Somebody Hold the Door

Omarosa who?

I really can’t wait until the day that she’s even more obscure than the C-list celebrity status she enjoyed while making the reality TV rounds, years ago.

If nothing else, John Kelly is putting some real effort into carving out the cancers that followed Donald Trump into the White House. Now his sights are set on Omarosa Manigault, and it sounds as if nobody will miss her when she’s gone.

According to a new story with The Daily Beast, Manigault has earned the reputation as a troublemaker within the White House (a reputation she had outside of the White House, as well), going out of her way to distract the president and send him off on wild Twitter tangents, something Kelly has been trying to control, by limiting access to the president.

Multiple sources in and outside the Trump White House told The Daily Beast that, until recently, it was common practice for aides to slide into the Oval Office and distract and infuriate the president with pieces of negative news coverage. Manigault, they say, was one of the worst offenders. “When Gen. Kelly is talking about clamping down on access to the Oval, she’s patient zero,” a source close to the Trump administration said. The stories Manigault would present to Trump, often on a phone or printed out, would often enrage the president, and resulted in him spending at least the rest of the day fuming about it. For example, one White House source noted that Manigault was one of the people who would bring to President Trump’s attention online articles concerning MSNBC hosts, and former Trump pals, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski “slagging him, and his administration.”

Manigault, much like Trump, is better known for her reality TV persona. She always came off as an obnoxious pot-stirrer. Hearing that she’s brought it into the White House is no surprise.

Before Kelly took over as chief of staff, there were attempts to make the Trump White House more streamlined and professional, and less of a clown car that had been set on fire. Unfortunately, those efforts failed. Trump’s open door policy for the Oval Office has allowed leeches like Manigault to slither in with material from gutter sites, like Gateway Pundit. Those are the ones that apparently get Trump most riled, and she took advantage of it. Like a parasite, she was feeding off of the turmoil she caused, until that apparently appeared to be her job, rather than her position with the communcations or outreach to the black community.

Seriously, all I care to remember about Omarosa is her saying that everyone would bow to President Trump.

She’s a lunatic.

Kelly, thankfully, is bringing her crazy train to the end of the track.

“She’s not happy about it,” another White House source said. “She has a bond that goes back years with [Trump] and resents being cut off like everyone has.” Manigault’s loyalty to Trump is not driven by ideology or politics nearly as much as it is by their longstanding personal relationship. Her executive-branch experience dates back to the 1990s, when she had a brief stint in the Clinton administration. That job didn’t last long, as she was reportedly a nightmare to work with, to the point that at least one female colleague wanted to inflict physical violence on her. And before becoming a top Trump campaign surrogate and joining his Republican administration, Manigault was a big fan of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Get it?

Trump, Clinton, Obama… they’re interchangeable.

Kelly can’t stop all communications between Trump and the ones who ladle poisonous swill into his very shallow consciousness. Reports are that he still reaches out to fellow trolls like Steve Bannon, Corey Lewandowski, and even Omarosa on his private phone. They just can’t stroll in and out of his office and show him the latest bit of sensationalized garbage from his favored websites.

Where Reince Priebus failed in bringing control, Kelly is making progress, however. If things go well, we’ll soon hear that Omarosa Manigault has lost another job because of her wretched incompetence and conniving idiocy.