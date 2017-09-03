How special.

The artist, John Legend, apparently has a very set idea in his head about what the typical Donald Trump supporter looks like.

According to a new report, the singer is putting a casting call out for a specific set of people, in order to shoot a new video.

“White men and women, 30-65 years old, Preferably out of shape,” Legend’s team wrote in an advertisement for Casting Networks, based in Los Angeles, Calif., per TMZ. “Will be playing protestors (sic) at a rally. We will shoot a make belief (sic) rally on a sound stage and will need 8 people to play Trump supporters.”

Legend and his wife, Christy Teigen aren’t what you’d call impartial judges, when it comes to Trump. Both have been quite outspoken in their protests of his existence.

Teigen was recently blocked by Trump on Twitter, so you know it’s serious.

Others receiving a casting call for the upcoming Legend video are for people to play Black Lives Matter protesters (who I’m sure will all be young, fit, and attractive), a few kissing couples, and some young, white males.

So if you fall into any of those categories, the shoot is set to begin on September 8. You’d better hurry.