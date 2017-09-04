While U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley spoke forcefully on the need to clamp down on the North Korea threat at today’s emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, she was met with pushback from China, one of the key players in controlling the North Korea problem.

Chinese Ambassador Liu Jieyi acknowledged the situation surrounding North Korea was deteriorating, but urged for peaceful solutions.

“China will never allow chaos and war on the peninsula,” he said. “The parties concerned must strengthen their sense of urgency, take due responsibilities, play their due roles, take practical measures, make joint efforts together to ease the situation, restart the dialogue and talks and prevent further deterioration of the situation on the peninsula.” His comments come after North Korea claimed it successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen bomb capable of fitting on an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Never allow?

U.S. officials have condemned the move, with Defense Secretary James Mattis saying there would be a “massive military response,” should the madman at the helm in Pyongyang continue his threats and provocation.

Haley earlier said “Enough is enough,” and stressed that North Korea was “begging for war.”

Currently, China and Russia are standing against taking any more forceful measures against North Korea. That they are so set on protecting a maniac like Kim Jong-un is not a good sign.