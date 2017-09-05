No End to People To Blame: Hillary Clinton Takes Aim at Bernie Sanders for Election Loss

Hillary Clinton was apparently not feeling the “bern” during her primary run in 2016 – or maybe she did.

In her upcoming book, “What Happened,” Clinton gives a laundry list of people, places, and things responsible for sinking her White House ambitions, and all the Bernie bros will be happy to know that she hasn’t forgotten them, or the object of their political desires, Bernie Sanders.

The Vermont Senator was Clinton’s main rival for the Democrat candidacy in 2016. It was revealed in leaked email correspondence, however, that the Democratic National Committee very much had the fix in, and Hillary Clinton would be their nominee, regardless of what the Democrat voters wanted.

But that probably had nothing to do with why Democrats may have felt betrayed by their party leadership and soured on the idea of Clinton as the heir apparent to the White House.

CNN covered Clinton’s bellyaching over Sanders’ audacity at attempting to block her path to her destiny:

Clinton, in a book that will be released September 12 entitled “What Happened,” said Sanders “had to resort to innuendo and impugning my character” because the two Democrats “agreed on so much.” “Some of his supporters, the so-called Bernie Bros, took to harassing my supporters online. It got ugly and more than a little sexist,” she wrote. “When I finally challenged Bernie during a debate to name a single time I changed a position or a vote because of a financial contribution, he couldn’t come up with anything,” Clinton wrote. “Nonetheless, his attacks caused lasting damage, making it harder to unify progressives in the general election and paving the way for Trump’s ‘Crooked Hillary’ campaign.”

And I’m sure they did agree on much. Unfortunately for them, it was that one crucial area where they differed that resulted in a resounding defeat for Democrats on election day: Hillary Clinton was just a horrible, unelectable candidate.

She further goes on to question Sanders’ commitment to the Democrat party.

In her forthcoming book, Clinton noted that the Vermont independent “isn’t a Democrat.” “That’s not a smear, that’s what he says,” she wrote. “He didn’t get into the race to make sure a Democrat won the White House, he got in to disrupt the Democratic Party.” After outlining how she disagrees with Sanders’ view of the Democratic Party, Clinton concludes, “I am proud to be a Democrat and I wish Bernie were, too.”

So who else did Clinton throw under the bus?

Barrack Obama.

Clinton wrote that President Barack Obama counseled her to “grit my teeth and lay off Bernie as much as I could,” according to the excerpts. That strategy, Clinton wrote, made her feel she was “in a straitjacket.”

It’s clear Hillary Clinton is a bitter, damaged woman, and she’s not ready to face the reality of her own shortcomings.

So bitter and in such denial is she, in fact, that she apparently had enough to fill 500 pages.

"President Obama urged me to grit my teeth and lay off Bernie as much as I could. I felt like I was in a straitjacket." – HRC pic.twitter.com/AAaKCq9DAR — Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) September 4, 2017