You had to know Steve Bannon wasn’t just going back to Breitbart.

Instead, he’s maintained his contacts within Congress and is now behind a new push to oust House Speaker Paul Ryan. In fact, he’s teaming up with the House Freedom Caucus to get it done.

From the Washington Examiner:

Bannon, who returned to Breitbart News after his White House departure, has been discussing with right-wing GOP lawmakers how they can carry more weight in the upcoming political agenda for the fall. Meadows and the Freedom Caucus writ large maintain friendly relations with Bannon. Insiders close to Meadows and Bannon said their discussions about potential speaker replacements are casual and not definitive, The Washington Post reports. Meadows was one of three lawmakers that met with Ryan on Wednesday to voice their concerns with Ryan’s leadership and his ability to make progress on Republican legislation. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., also were present at the meeting. All three are leaders of the Freedom Caucus, which has about 30 members.

Oddly enough, there was no meeting about President Trump sending Jeff Sessions out on Tuesday to announce an end to DACA, only to later tweet out that he wanted the Obama-era directive made legal.

Nor was there any mention of Trump rolling on Republicans to side with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

Paul Ryan is no conservative, but he’s also not the biggest problem conservative Republicans (or the GOP, in general) are faced with.

The Freedom Caucus leaders reportedly told Ryan, along with other lawmakers that they’d be pushing for his ouster, if conservative policies were not pushed through.

The last person to challenge Paul Ryan for the Speaker’s gavel was Paul Nehlen, who lost a primary challenge to Ryan by over 60 points, before making a lunge for the House Speaker position.

Those who work closely with Speaker Ryan downplayed the day’s meeting with Freedom Caucus leadership.

“Every single day the speaker talks to members about their concerns, ideas, and anything else they’d like to discuss,” Ashlee Strong, Ryan’s spokeswoman, said in a statement to The Washington Post. “Being accessible to members is part of the job and one he makes a priority.”

Well, that’s good, and I fully respect the idea of getting conservative policies pushed through.

What I don’t gel with is having Steve Bannon still exerting influence over our governmental process from the inside.

I see no good coming from that.