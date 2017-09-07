Operation Mega.

That’s the title being used for the largest immigration raid of its kind in ICE history.

ICE acting director Thomas Homan said in July that the agency had gotten a green light to hire 10,000 new immigration agents, in an effort to allocate more personnel and resources to arrest immigrants being sheltered in so-called sanctuary cities. An official told NBC News that while the raids later this month will primarily target those who have committed crimes, other undocumented immigrants may be swept up in the raids as “collateral.”

The raid begins on September 17 and is set for five days, targeting approximately 8,400 illegal immigrants.

While some are on high alert, because of the recent decision on DACA, officials say juveniles will not be targeted in the raids.