One of the stories that emerged after Steve Bannon’s ouster from his position as chief strategist in the Trump administration was that he and his MAGA forces over at Breitbart would be targeting certain members of the administration, those they saw as the globalist “bad influence” on the Trump agenda.

One of those in the crosshairs is White House economic adviser Gary Cohn.

Several weeks ago, Cohn, who is Jewish, expressed his dismay over President Trump’s reaction to the events of Charlottesville, when white nationalists clashed with counter-protesters, and a woman was eventually killed, after being run down by a car.

Said Cohn:

“As a patriotic American, I am reluctant to leave my post. … But I also feel compelled to voice my distress over the events of the last two weeks. … Citizens standing up for equality and freedom can never be equated with white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK,” Cohn said in August. “As a Jewish American, I will not allow neo-Nazis ranting ‘Jews will not replace us’ to cause this Jew to leave his job,” Cohn added. “I feel deep empathy for all who have been targeted by these hate groups. We must all unite against them.”

And there wasn’t a single thing wrong with what Cohn said. He was right. His decision to stay could be debated, I suppose, but otherwise, his sentiment was correct.

Steve Bannon appeared on “CBS This Morning,” in a clip from a “60 Minutes” interview and his disdain for Cohn was open. He staked his claim as the only one loyal to Trump, suggesting that questioning the president, and not defending the indefensible was unacceptable.

But Bannon said that sort of talk from a current White House aide should not have been tolerated. “The stuff that was leaked out that week by certain members of the White House was unacceptable,” Bannon told CBS. “After the Charlottesville situation, I was the only guy that came out and tried to defend him. I was the only guy that said, ‘He’s talking about something — taking it up to a higher level.’ Where did this all go? Where does it end? Does it end in taking down the Washington Monument?” Bannon added.

Yes, you’re super-loyal, even if that globalist chump, John Kelly, bounced you out.

Maybe loyalty isn’t what’s required here, but honesty and integrity?

It will be interesting to watch how Bannon carries out his revenge. He’s vowed to help Trump’s agenda from the outside.

Now that Trump’s agenda aligns with that of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, how does that affect Bannon’s strategy?

Steve Bannon on Gary Cohn:"If you don't like what he's doing and you don't agree with it, you have an obligation to resign." @60Minutes pic.twitter.com/0NkeFWnDb5 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 7, 2017