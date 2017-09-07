And speaking of Trump’s morning tweet, reassuring “Dreamers” that they are safe and secure, what was the impetus for that tweet – besides the fact that he’s an open liberal Democrat, now?

His new (old) pal: Nancy Pelosi.

According to a Democratic aide, Pelosi informed colleagues at a House Democratic whip meeting Thursday morning that she asked the president to make clear that recipients under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program won’t be subject to deportation as the Trump administration phases it out over the next six months.

And he did it, too!

I brought you the story of that tweet a bit earlier, here.

Said Trump in his tweet:

Trump tweeted Thursday morning, “For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about — No action!”

I’m sure Pelosi, Schumer, and all of the House Democrats were pleased. Trump’s vague act of being a Republican, all those nasty months of campaigning, all the turmoil caused, was for a greater purpose.

There was never any chance that Democrats wouldn’t win another presidency, whether it was Hillary Clinton or her longtime friend and donor, Donald Trump.

Hang on, folks. I’m sure now that Trump has made a comfortable transition to being a champion for Democrats, and his loyal MAGA crowd have fallen right in line, lavishing him with praise for doing everything they claimed to be fighting against, what’s to stop him, now? How much further left will he go?

We told you so.