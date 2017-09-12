Yes, this would be nice, and it would be expected from a Republican administration.

At least it would, if we had an actual Republican administration.

While Steve Bannon has said that he’s working from the outside of the administration now, talking often with the president, and making plans to primary Republican lawmakers they see as lacking the proper fealty to the crown, other Republican leaders would really appreciate it if they just backed off.

“I wish they would focus on Democrats instead of Republicans,” Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) told reporters when asked about Bannon. Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 3 Senate Republican, added that the potential primary threats could make it harder for Republicans to hold onto their thin 52-seat majority despite a favorable map in the 2018 midterm elections. “It does [make it harder]. And it’s not particularly productive. … We ought to stay focused on the task at hand,” he told reporters.

Yes, you should. How much harder is it now that the Republican-of-convenience that was chosen to be the new face of the GOP has gotten a taste of media approval, for his willingness to bend over for the other side?

You’re asking him to maintain principles that he never had any mooring in. He was always open to whoever benefitted him the most.

On Bannon and Trump’s hit list are Senators Jeff Flake, Bob Corker, and Mitch McConnell.

Frankly, we could stand to have McConnell replaced, but let’s be sure he’s not being replaced by somebody worse.

Cornyn added that Trump and his allies would be “well-advised to focus on growing our number of Republicans in the Senate rather than diminishing it.” “The president’s going to need as many friendly faces around here as he can get in order to get things done,” he said. “I realize that bipartisanship is important, but he shouldn’t mistake a smile for support when it really counts.”

It’s not like the party leaders haven’t done enough to damage their own brand, by their apparent inability to make their promises a reality. That being said, Trump has shown no ability to bring together a coalition, so he’d much rather just give Democrats whatever they want, so he can get his picture taken smiling beside the liberal politicians he’s supported monetarily for years, and now supports as president.

McConnell has vowed to fight on.

“We intend to play in primaries if there’s a clear choice between someone who can win in November and someone who can’t,” the majority leader said earlier this year.

Yeah, we’ll see how all that works, with Breitbart and the president pushing against his own party.