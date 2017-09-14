Yes, I’m sure she does want to see the electoral college ended (not that that would help her, now).

While Hillary Clinton continues her long, bitter book tour, the public is getting a really good look at why she’s such a miserable, entitled wretch, that she couldn’t even win against Donald Trump!

She wrote an entire book, What Happened, that apparently is nothing but her venting her feelings over losing what she was so sure was her destiny.

She blamed those who didn’t vote for her. She blamed her primary opponent, Senator Bernie Sanders. She blames the Russians and James Comey.

And now, apparently, she’s blaming the electoral college.

“I think it needs to be eliminated,” Clinton said of the Electoral College during an interview on CNN. “I’d like to see us move beyond it, yes.” The former Democratic presidential nominee won the popular vote in the 2016 election by nearly 3 million votes.

Because the Constitution should be altered to fix her ravaged ego.

It’s no surprise why she feels this way (other than her ambition and self-interest). Clinton won those 3 million extra votes, but Trump did well in those states that Clinton felt comfortable ignoring.

I’m actually glad she’s out there wailing to the world about how unfair it was that the system did not bend to her, giving deference to either her name or her gender.

Should she attempt another run at the presidency (which she says she won’t do, but I don’t trust her), this attitude will keep her from ever getting off the ground, even with her once-reliable base.