The Trump circle going back on a pledge to give to charity?

NO WAAAAYYY!!

Ok. That was total sarcasm, because Trump finding a way to not honor his pledges is absolutely in character.

Specifically, Trump’s inaugural committee was supposed to turn over any funds leftover from the ceremony to charity, and eight months after, nobody has seen a dime.

The Associated Press reported Friday that Trump’s inaugural committee, chaired by Tom Barrack, is months behind previous administrations and may not have completed an external audit of its finances in the months since the celebration. Sources told the AP that they were “unaware” of a third-party audit of the committee’s post-inauguration finances, despite a statement Barrack made to the AP in June in which he stated that “a full and clean external audit has been conducted and completed.”

The committee was able to raise $107 million to pay for the ceremony, as well as various other celebrations surrounding the main event. That’s an impressive number, so surely there was something left over to go the traditional route of donating to some charity.

The inaugural committees for former presidents usually have the internal auditing done and the remaining funds donated within three months.

Trump’s committee hasn’t even offered up an amount of what’s left.

Other sources described the committee as disorganized and chaotic, and charged that officials wildly overspent on celebrations, including an opening concert featuring Toby Keith and Three Doors Down that reportedly cost as much as $25 million. “They blew out their budgets on so many things,” said one source. “I couldn’t tell you how we possibly could have spent $25 million on a concert,” Steve Kerrigan, head of President Barack Obama’s 2013 inaugural committee responded to the AP when presented with that figure.

Barrack (not Obama) is raving about how much money was raised by the committee, but nobody seems to have kept up with the funds, invested in any form of accounting, nor have they named a charity to receive the leftover funds.

He did say they’d have a full accounting by the end of November, so ten months to do what other presidents’ committees have done in three.

That’s a special level of incompetence.