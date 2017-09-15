The rogue nation of North Korea is not backing down, and the time for our next move may be near.

On Friday, they conducted another missile test, with reports showing the missile was in the air for approximately 20 minutes, and traveled 2,300 miles. That’s significant because Guam, already threatened by North Korea’s maniacal leader, Kim Jong-un, is about 2,100 miles away.

So was this another, not-so-thinly veiled threat?

Probably.

“The range of this test was significant since North Korea demonstrated that it could reach Guam with this missile, although the payload the missile was carrying is not known,” the Union of Concerned Scientists said. “Guam lies 3,400 km from North Korea, and Pyongyang has talked about it as a target because of the presence of US forces at Anderson Air Force Base.”

The tension between North Korea and the U.S. has only heightened since new sanctions have been agreed upon by the United Nations.

Oddly enough, sanctioning an already broken nation, with a madman in the place of leadership doesn’t always have the intended effect.

Still, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson would like to see extracurricular sanctions placed on North Korea, in response to this latest show of provocation.

“United Nations Security Council resolutions, including the most recent unanimous sanctions resolution, represent the floor, not the ceiling, of the actions we should take,” he said. “We call on all nations to take new measures against the Kim regime.”

Keep pushing, but always be on guard, and never forget we’re not dealing with someone who appears to have a grasp on the gravity of his current situation.