That sound you hear is the collective groan of both Republicans and Democrats, alike, as Hillary Clinton refuses to let go, continuing on like the stench of a dead fish that’s been left in the sun, too long.

The difference being, you could learn to live with the smell of sun-rotted fish, after a bit.

Of course, Clinton has her eternal defenders, those true believers in identity politics, who are either so entrenched in that ideology that they can’t let go, or they’re so horrified by a Trump presidency that they’re trapped, like the movie, “Groundhog’s Day,” reliving November 8, 2016 over and over again.

None are more trapped in that endless loop of fail than Clinton, herself.

She wrote a whole, pathetic tome about it.

Since then, she’s been popping up everywhere, making excuses for why she lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 election, but she never seems to find room for self-reflection, in there.

Faced with two utterly horrific candidates, the people chose Trump.

So far, Clinton has blamed James Comey’s letter for sinking her chances, white women who let their men-folk talk them out of voting for her, and Russia, of course.

Speaking with NPR today, she went further, saying that if the ongoing Russia probe turned up anything more than what’s known now, she’d be open to challenging the election results.

UGH.

After going on about Comey, Russian bots, and the like, the big question came:

I want to get back to the question, would you completely rule out questioning the legitimacy of this election if we learn that the Russian interference in the election is even deeper than we know now? No. I would not. I would say — You’re not going to rule it out. No, I wouldn’t rule it out.

Of course you wouldn’t.

Clinton wasn’t done. She also went after the Electoral College.

What would be the means to challenge it, if you thought it should be challenged? Basically I don’t believe there are. There are scholars, academics, who have arguments that it would be, but I don’t think they’re on strong ground. But people are making those arguments. I just don’t think we have a mechanism. You know, the Kenya election was just overturned and really what’s interesting about that — and I hope somebody writes about it, Terry — the Kenyan election was also a project of Cambridge Analytica, the data company owned by the Mercer family that was instrumental in the Brexit vote. There’s now an investigation going on in the U.K., because of the use of data and the weaponization of information. They were involved in the Trump campaign after he got the nomination, and I think that part of what happened is Mercer said to Trump, We’ll help you, but you have to take Bannon as your campaign chief. You’ve got to take Kellyanne Conway and these other people who are basically Mercer protégées. And so we know that there was this connection. So what happened in Kenya, which I’m only beginning to delve into, is that the Supreme Court there said there are so many really unanswered and problematic questions, we’re going to throw the election out and re-do it. We have no such provision in our country. And usually we don’t need it. Now, I do believe we should abolish the Electoral College, because I was sitting listening to a report on the French election and the French political analyst said, “You know in our country the person with the most votes wins, unlike in yours.” And I think that’s an anachronism. I’ve said that since 2000.

There’s a lot of things about France that we shouldn’t aspire to, lady.

Seriously, I can’t imagine the soul-sucking sense of defeat that has to come from living in a loveless marriage to a lecherous scumbag, like Bill Clinton, gritting your teeth and enduring the indignity of affair after affair, just for the purpose of riding his coattails to higher aspirations, only to reach that point and lose to a parody candidate.

It must be like a white-hot spear straight through her ego to know she couldn’t even beat Donald Trump.

The best thing for everybody would be for Clinton to go underground, get out of the public eye, and seek counseling.

This is not helping her.