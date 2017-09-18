Defiant.

The crazed little despot at the controls in North Korea refuses to listen. Or learn.

On Monday, in response to talks of increased sanctions, the rogue nation said it would accelerate its nuclear ambitions, rather than scale back.

A spokesman described the most recent round of sanctions passed by the United Nations Security Council as “the most vicious, unethical and inhumane act of hostility to physically exterminate the people of the DPRK, let alone its system and government,” according to Pyongyang’s official news agency, KCNA, as reported by Reuters.

Ambassador Nikki Haley has suggested that every diplomatic option is being exhausted, and at the end, it gets kicked over to Defense Secretary James Mattis to handle. Increasingly, that looks to be where this is going.

Pyongyang conducted two intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests in July and earlier this month said it successfully tested a miniaturized hydrogen bomb that can be placed on an ICBM.

The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to pass additional sanctions on North Korea, after its most recent nuclear test.

The missile launched traveled 2,300 miles, over northern Japan and falling into the Pacific Ocean. Considering North Korea have threatened Guam in the recent past, and Guam is only 2,100 miles away, the launch raised serious concerns.