I’m not sure what the full story is behind this new development, although I’m sure more will come of it, soon enough.

According to a Fox News report, Donald Trump Jr., his wife, Vanessa, and White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway have all dropped their Secret Service protective detail.

The move to get rid of round-the-clock protection came after Trump Jr. wished to have more privacy. Other family members of the president will remain under Secret Service protection. Secret Service protection is mandated by law to protect the U.S. president’s immediate family members, unless told otherwise. White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway has also dropped Secret Service protection, sources told Fox News. She was given Secret Service protection following threats in the early days of the administration, but the threat level that has since changed, The New York Times reported.

President Trump has spread the Secret Service organization thin, as he requires far more family members to be covered than any other president before him. A report last month stated that the department had funds to cover September, but afterwards, it is unclear how they’ll be paid to continue providing needed security for Trump, his family and associates.

The fact that Trump has doubled the costs at all his properties and expects the government to pick up the tab for the agents assigned to keep him safe doesn’t really help.

Perhaps when he makes his next big show of giving up his paycheck, he can donate that to make sure the men and women keeping him safe are paid.