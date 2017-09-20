What a conundrum Trumpbart Breitbart must be in.

They invested all their populist dreams in Donald Trump, only to see him roll on DACA, the border wall, and now in his choice of Senate candidates.

Trump has endorsed the establishment favorite, Luther Strange, in the runoff election for the Senate seat left vacant by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. In doing so, Trump has aligned himself with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

It looks like a family spat, however, as the outlet has opted to run a piece today, revealing that some within Trump’s White House worry about what the optics of a small crowd in Alabama could do to Trump’s image.

“White House aides told Breitbart News they were worried about turning out a large crowd size for Trump, given they know the president has already given his endorsement and that he and the Vice President Mike Pence are campaigning for the establishment candidate against the presumed anti-establishment candidate former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore,” it continues before citing an anonymous White House official. “It doesn’t look good to have them [Trump and Pence] stumping for the guy who is going to lose,” the official told Breitbart. “We have concerns that there may not be a high amount of turnout at the rallies for Strange and we are concerned that some of those that may show up may be there to shout pro-Roy Moore slogans — or that they just want to see the president and vice president but still plan to vote for Roy Moore,” Breitbart says another unidentified aide told it.

Welcome to politics.

Trump and Vice President Pence will both be making trips to Alabama in the coming days.

Trump is scheduled to appear in Huntsville on Friday, while Pence will make a last minute lunge for Strange on Monday in Birmingham.

On the other side, Sebastian Gorka and Sarah Palin – both reliable lackeys to the Trump cause – are campaigning over the weekend for Moore.

Currently, Moore is leading Strange in the polls.

I wouldn’t worry that hitching his wagon to a losing horse could ruin the crowd size. Trump will just do as he did for his last rally – have the people pack into a small area and film only that tight space, to give the illusion of a massive crowd.

Problem solved.