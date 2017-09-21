While everybody is celebrating the potential emergence of Kid Rock to take his place as the next contestant on Kakistocracy Island, they may want to consider if electing an inexperienced reality TV host and affirmed con artist to high public office was a fluke, or are we really that far down the rabbit hole.

If this very early Media Research Group poll is any indicator, I’d hold off buying those “Senator Kid Rock” t-shirts for a bit.

Robert Ritchie (his real name) trails Democrat Debbie Stabenow, 52-to-34, according to the poll.

MRG’s president, Tom Shields, said Ritchie has so far been unable to translate his star power into support among voters. “Kid Rock would have an uphill climb against Stabenow if he were serious about getting into the race,” Shields said in a statement.

The details broken down are a bit more grim.

While 87 percent of Democrats would vote for Stabenow (and 9 percent for Ritchie), only 66 percent of Republicans would definitely vote for Kid Rock, with another 13 percent saying they’d hop parties and vote for Stabenow. Another 20 percent said either they weren’t sure, or would just not vote, if their choices were between another clownish celebrity or Debbie Stabenow.

Ritchie has not formally announced a run, but has been teasing one for months. In July, he tweeted out a poll showing himself ahead of Stabenow in a 2018 matchup. But GOP donors and consultants report that the musician has been rebuffing their efforts to reach him for months. He also confirmed that an official campaign site was real, but the website’s sole link sends users to his merchandise page through Warner Bros. Records.

In other words, he’s a little more blatant with the con than Trump.

I’m going to go out on a limb and say this signals just how serious he actually is (not) about actually running.

Back in July, he did call out Stabenow.

“Senator Stabenow and I do share a love of music, although probably not the same kind,” Ritchie said. “I concede she is better at playing politics than I am so I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hardworking AMERICANS and letting politicians like her know that We the People are sick and tired of their bulls**t!”

Sounds like a diplomat, to me.