It seems Trump is seeing the fruit of his efforts by rolling over on his base and working with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

Sure, he’s sent Ann Coulter into therapy, but his poll numbers, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll show he’s made some progress by dropping that disingenuous “Champion of Border Security” act that lured so many gullible plebeians into his camp.

One Democratic pollster said that Trump’s overtures to Democrats were a way to improve his poll ratings without sacrificing his base of support. “Going to the middle has helped him with the middle – without costing him much from his own base,” Fred Yang told NBC News.

That’s probably correct, since so many of his base have no platform built on conservative principle, only caring that some on the left are “pi**ed off.”

The poll shows that 7-in-10 polled approve of Trump’s rollover to Chuck and Nancy.

Looking to other issues, however, only 41 percent approve of his handling of the economy, and 39 percent agree with his handling of border security.

According to the poll, only 33 percent said he’s accomplished either a “great deal” or “a fair amount” in the White House, compared to 66 percent of Americans who said he’s accomplished “only some” or “very little” as president.

I’m sure a few more overtures to liberal Democrats on some of the core issues will plump up those numbers in future polling.

With 900 adult respondents, this particular poll has a margin of error of 3.3 percent. It was conducted from September 14 to September 18.