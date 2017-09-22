Ok, Mooch fans. He’s back!

Ousted White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci made an appearance on “The View” on Friday and took aim at his former colleagues.

In particular, he had harsh things to say about former White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon.

When asked by the always-wretched Joy Behar what Bannon’s “worst quality” was, Scaramucci described him as having a “messianic complex,” saying people with messianic complexes tend to think only they are right and only they have the solutions to the world’s problems.

Yeah, I don’t think it’s just Bannon that applies to.

The Mooch didn’t stop there.

When asked if Bannon was a white nationalists, he went on to say, based on Bannon’s role with Breitbart:

“I would say that he has those tendencies.”

Ya think?

Bannon has long faced criticism for his claim last year that Breitbart, the news organization he presently chairs, is a “platform for the alt-right.” Scaramucci pointed to Bannon as one of his least-favorite aides in the White House. Before he was fired from his White House job, Scaramucci used vulgar terms to blast Bannon in a profanity-laced tirade to a reporter.

Only days after that rant was made public, John Kelly helped Scaramucci out the door.

.@Scaramucci on Bannon: "His worst quality to me was he had a messianic complex” and has white nationalist “tendencies." pic.twitter.com/32GoXOVZj5 — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) September 22, 2017