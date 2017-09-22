If we are who we associate with, what a comfort it must be to hear our president refer to Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan in such endearing terms.

 “We have a great friendship, as countries and I think we’re right now as close as we’ve ever been,” Trump said, according to pool reports. His comments come a day after delivering his first address before the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump went on to say that Erdogan is “running a very difficult part of the world. He has evolved very strongly, and frankly he’s getting very high marks.”

But what about the ratings? Does he have a strong following on Twitter?

Reportedly, Trump called Erdogan last week to apologize to him for the indignity of having his bodyguards come on American soil and batter U.S. protesters in May.

Nine American citizens were injured as a result, but, hey… Erdogan is A-OK with Trump.

Erdogan was back in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly, this week, and once again, violence erupted.
As protesters shouted down Erdogan (something I absolutely loathe, by the way), his security detail stepped in.

While we may have our opinions about those who disrupt the exercise of free speech in this country, at no point should violence against protesters be condoned.

 

